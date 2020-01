More than 160 Gardai – including five from Tipperary – were forced to miss at least a day’s work last year after being seriously assaulted while on duty.

Of the five in the Tipperary Division three were classed as bruising, grazes or bites, one was a closed fracture and one was a sprain.

Nationally 52 officers had lay-offs of at least a month because of their injuries.

Three Tipperary based Gardaí were off work for between one and three months.