10 COVID patients being treated in University Hospital Limerick

22 people are on trolleys today at University Hospital Limerick.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, it’s the second most overcrowded in the country today after Cork University Hospital, where 23 patients are without a proper bed.

Nobody is on trolleys at South Tipp General or Nenagh General Hospitals.

When it comes to Covid-19, latest HSE figures show there are 10 people with confirmed cases of the virus being treated at UHL, including two in intensive care.

There are no patients with confirmed cases at South Tipp General in Clonmel