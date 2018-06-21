1 in 5 Irish people will be a carer in the next decade

Carers in Tipperary, and across the county, need more support according to Family Carers Ireland.

In just over a decade, one in five Irish people will have to take on the role of caring for a loved-one at home.

The organisation is holding its first national awareness day today.

The group says carers contribute over six and a half million hours of unpaid work per week, with little or no support from the state.

They say home help hours have been reduced dramatically over the last number of years, with some families getting just 30 minutes a day.

Cllr Richie Molloy, Area Manager with Family Carers Ireland, says the aim for today is to put the focus on the carer…