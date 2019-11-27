1.2 million for disadvantaged areas in Tipperary

Tipperary is set to benefit from over 1 million in funding under the 2020 Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme.

This represents a 3% increase on the funding for 2019.

Of the 1.2 million – 555,482 euro will go to North Tipperary and 653,105 will go to South Tipperary.

This fund will help towards learning courses, helping people to set up their own businesses, supporting social enterprise, assisting community groups and reaching out to those in disadvantaged areas.

Deputy Michael Lowry welcomed the news and outlined to Tipp FM News how it will be used.