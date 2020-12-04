WATER APPRICIATION WEEK TIPPERARY

This week is water appreciation week in Tipperary in association with Irish Water – where we will be looking at how our water gets from source to tap and the effort that goes into providing the 160,000 people living in the county with a safe and constant supply.

Today we find out how Irish Water is working hard on the sustainability of our water supply and in doing so, how it is protecting our environment

Fran is joined by Gareth O’Brien and Aisling Buckley, from the sustainability and environmental services team at Irish water.



Water Appreciation Week.