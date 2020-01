Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy says it’s important to put player welfare first during such a hectic period.

The Premier county face Limerick later today in the Allianz national hurling league.

It’s the first of five games in as many weeks for the reigning All-Ireland champions.





Tipp FM will have full live commentary of the National Allianz hurling league from Semple Stadium this evening at 5.15 in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brookland’s, Nenagh.