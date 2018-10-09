In this weeks Extra time Junior Football Podcast our host Jamie O’Flaherty is joined in studio by Barry Ryan and Cashel Town manager Brian Boca Glasheen to discuss all the latest local action.
Padraig Ryan provides a round-up from North Tipperary and we also hear the views of several players and managers from both the TSDL and NTDL.
We hope you like.
Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 8
