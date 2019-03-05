Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 28

In this week’s Extra Time Junior Football Podcast our presenter Jamie O’Flaherty is joined in studio by some legends of the junior football game. Former Clonmel Town FAI Junior Cup winning manager Martin Quinlivan, along with the Clonmel Town goalkeeper from that famed team of 1994 Stephen O’Neill, are joined by Carrick United’s Liam Wells who guided Carrick United to their FAI Junior Cup triumph in 2008 and one of the heroes from that Carrick side Keith Walsh. We look back at and chat about those two memorable victories.

We hope you like…