Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 27

In this week’s Extra Time Junior Football Podcast, our host Jamie O’Flaherty discusses all the latest action with Barry Ryan.

We get the views of Clonmel Celtic manager Kenny O’Shea and Clonmel Town manager Jonathan Donoghue following their Premier League clash at the bypass and we also hear from Kilmanahan manager Johnny Hallinan, Wilderness Rovers manager George Henry, Clonmel Town forward Ryan Lambe and Clonmel Town reserve team manager Robbie Kennedy.

We hope you like….

