Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 25

On this weeks Extra Time Junior Football Podcast, Jamie O’Flaherty is joined in studio by Clonmel Town midfielder Ian Clery and Clonmel Celtic manager Kenny O’Shea.

They discuss all the weekends action which included: St Michael’s reaching the final of the Munster Champions Cup, Cullen Lattin securing a vital three points in division one and Cahir Park youths completing their league season with an emphatic win over Clonmel Town ensuring that they remained unbeaten for the entire league campaign.

