In this week’s Extra Time Junior Football Podcast, our host Jamie O’Flaherty is joined by Cashel Town manager Brian ‘Boca’ Glasheen.
Featuring interviews from Cahir Park, who captured their first Youth Division 1 title since 1982, and from Carrick United who unveiled the PJ O’ Neil Memorial stand at their ground, all that and more!
We hope you like….
Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 22
In this week’s Extra Time Junior Football Podcast, our host Jamie O’Flaherty is joined by Cashel Town manager Brian ‘Boca’ Glasheen.