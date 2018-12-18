In this week’s Extra Time Junior Football Podcast our host Jamie O’Flaherty is joined in studio by Barry Ryan and former Peake Villa and Thurles Town manager Noel Byrne.
We look back on all the weekends action and hear the thoughts of Two Mile Borris duo Danny Graham and Gary Delaney.
We hope you like….
Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 17
