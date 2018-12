In this week’s Extra Time Junior Football Podcast, our host Jamie O’Flaherty is joined in studio by Barry Ryan and Two Mile Borris manager Danny Graham. We look back on all the weekends Tipperary Cup action and hear the thoughts of Burncourt Celtic’s Richard and Martin Burke. We also hear from the Kilavilla camp in North Tipp after they moved within touching distance of their maiden Premier League title. We hope you like…..