Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 15

In this week’s Extra Time Junior Football Podcast, our host Jamie O’Flaherty is joined in studio by Barry Ryan and Clonmel Town midfielder Richie Crowe.

We look back on all the weekends action and hear the thoughts of Jonathan Donoghue, Brian Kenny, Martin Darmody, Daniel Rafter, Sean O’Halloran, Conor Arrigan and Johnny Doran.

We also hear from the Fitness Freak Richie Kennedy who talks about his time in England with Crystal Palace and his passion for healthy living.

We hope you like…..

