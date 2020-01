Subsidence, flooding issues and river problems are all posing dangers to motorists in North Tipperary.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil Councillor John Carroll who said the road, known as Hogan’s Pass, needs immediate attention.

He told Tipp FM News improvements to the river network are needed, but in the short term, the barrier and piping network need to be looked at straight away in the area, which falls between the electoral areas of Newport and Nenagh and Borrisokane.