Our Lady’s Templemore came up short in their attempt to reach the Munster GAA Post Primary Schools Dr. Harty Cup Final.

The Tipperary side lost out to St Flannan’s of Ennis by 18 points to 1-13.

Team manager Noel Fogarty says his team found it hard to get scores in the closing stages.





In the other Semi Final CBC Cork beat Midleton – 2-11 to 16 points.