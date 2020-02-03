Extra time Monday 3 February 2020

Tonight we look back on Tipp’s win over Louth in football and our defeat Leeside against Cork in hurling. Our camogie team won (eventually) against Limerick. We talk hurling black cards and soccer with Jamie. We hope you like…..

