Tonight on Extra Time, we discuss Tipperary Footballs’ year and future structures which will hopefully bring us back to the top of the game. We’re joined in studio by Charlie McGeever and Tommy Toomey.
We also hear from Liam Sheedy ahead of the Muster Final and Paddy Stapleton gives his analysis.
Extra Time – Monday 24th June 2019
