Stephen Gleeson is Live from Semple Stadium for this weeks Extra Time.

He reflects on the U20 Hurlers who had huge success this weekend, winning the U20 All-Ireland final.

He is joined by Seamie Callanan, John Tierney, John Devane and Time Floyd to name a few.

We also hear from U20 heroes Craig Morgan, Paddy Cadell, Johnny Ryan and Conor Bowe, as well as Liam Cahill and Mikey Beavens.

So a busy show this week, we hope you like…