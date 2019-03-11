Extra Time – Monday – 11th March 2019

Listen as Stephen Gleeson hosts this weeks edition of Extra Time. He is joined by Paddy Stapleton, Liam Sheedy, John Meyler and Ciaran Carey to discuss hurling. Denis Leamy will review the rugby weekend, Geraldine Kinane talks camogie, David Lawlor is in Cheltenham for the racing festival and we have Jamie O’ Flaherty on to talk junior football in the Premier County. We hope you like….

