Listen back to the Extra Time: Up For The Match Special live from LIT Thurles.

Hear the thoughts and opinions ahead of Sundays All-Ireland Final from special guests including panellists:

· Former player and Tipperary All-Ireland winning manager, Michael Ryan

· Winner of two All stars, Former Tipperary All-Ireland winning midfielder Shane McGrath.

· All-Ireland winning Galway Manager Micheál Donoghue and

· 5 times All-Ireland winning Kilkenny corner forward, Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty.

Hosted by Ronan Quirke.