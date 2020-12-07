Ag Report with Jim Finn 5/12/2020

Ag Report with Jim Finn features,

Donal Walsh of Walsh Butcher’s in Cashel giving tips for Christmas.

· Tom O’Dwyer from Teagasc gives us an insight into his new job within the organisation.





· Denis Drennan from the ICMSA on the changes that tne association would like the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine make to the TAMS scheme

· Niamh Hassett talks about her book Searching for Sean.Michael Horan a Veterinary Inspector with the dept of Agriculture food and the Marine covers Bio-Security.