This week Jim Finn chats with, Jimmy Brett the Managing Director of the Brett Group who are the new sponsors of this program. Conor Kavanagh from Teagasc talks about winter cereals and soil management.Donie Shine the chairman of the Irish Family Farm Group gives his views on the CAP the suckler herd and rural Ireland. Edmund Burns IFA South Tipperary Livestock chairman on Covid 19 level 5 restrictions at cattle marts