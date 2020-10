This week Jim Finn is joined by; Meadhbh Freaney from Teagasc talking about slurry and farmyard manure spreading.

Jim Conway a farmer from Burncourt talks about his farm enterprise and the sustainability award he has won.





Anne Marie Butler president of the Agricultural Science Association gives details of the associations first podcast which is available on their web site.

Barry Caslin gives information on the Teagasc Options Programme which starts online later this month.