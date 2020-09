Jim Finn speaks to – James Mullane from Teagasc talks about new dairy entrants’ experiences to date. Thomas Duffy National President of Macra talks Macra and COVID 19 and also on their pre-budget submission. Dr.John McNamara Health and Safety Specialist with Teagasc talk about a paper published by Teagasc on Safety in a COVID world. Anlnan Dunne talks cycling in rural Ireland.