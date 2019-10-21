Jim Finn chats with David Jacob-Myer talks about the Energy Conference in Kilkenny Mart next Wednesday and Thursday. Mary McMahon from The Family Resource Centre in Glengoole talks about the services they provide. Tim O Donovan from Seedtech talks about winter crops and sowing. James Mullane from Teagasc on a farm walk in Clonmel on Friday 25th.
Ag Report with Jim Finn 19/10/19
