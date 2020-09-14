Ag Report with Jim Finn 12/09/2020

Jim Finn is joined by J

ohn McCabe who is a dairy advisor with Teagasc talking about Autumn grass management and soil fertility.

Anne O’Donoghue acting features editor with the Irish Farmers Journal talks about going to a third level college and in particular getting accommodation.

T.J. Maher who is a member of the IFA in the South of the county is responding to a letter sent to all farmers by the Dept. of Agriculture referring to the TB eradication scheme.