Across The Line – Friday September 18th, 2020

On this evening’s Across The Line with Shane Brophy, it’s County Senior Hurling Final weekend:

– Dan Breen Final: We’ll have Denis Kelly and Johnny Kelly to look ahead to Loughmore v Kiladangan.

– O Riain: Lorrha v Mullinahone preview with Cormac McGrath and Sarah Fryday.

– Looking ahead to the Drom-Inch v Clonoulty Senior Camogie Final with Enda Treacy and Philly Ryan.

– Audio from both camps ahead of the Intermediate Football Final between Rockwell Rovers and Grangemockler-Ballyneale.

– And Ray Cullen from Carrick Wheelers on the growing lead for Sam Bennett at the Tour de France.