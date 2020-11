On this evening’s Across The Line with Shane Brophy:

🏑 Tipp v Galway All Ireland senior camogie S/F preview with Cáit Devane, Bill Mullaney, Geraldine Kinane & Killian Whelan.

🏑 All-Ireland Hurling S/F preview with Kiladangan and former Waterford hurler Brian Flannery.

📜 What will the 2021 GAA season look like? With the Irish Independent‘s Colm Keys.