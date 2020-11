On this evening’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy, we’re building up to a huge weekend for our hurlers and footballers.

– Tipp v Galway All-Ireland hurling Q/F preview with Séamie Callanan + analysis from Tipp All-Ireland winner Shane McGrath & Borris-Ileigh manager and Portumna man Johnny Kelly.

– Tipp v Cork Munster football final preview with David Power, Conor Sweeney + previews with former Tipp midfielder George Hannigan and Cork forward Daniel Goulding.