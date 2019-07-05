Across The Line – 5th July

On Across the Line this evening Shane is joined by Geraldine Kinane as the Tipperary Senior and Intermediate teams face 3rd round action in the All-Ireland championship in Camogie, former Laois manager Eamon Kelly talks Tipps possible future opponents in Hurling, Tipperary U20 manager Tom McGlinchey and U20 player Cillian Crowe reflect on the teams disappointing loss to Limerick in Football and Jamie O’ Flaherty talks about the delay in the FAI Junior Cup final match taking place and more in Soccer.