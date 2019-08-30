On this weeks Across The Line we focus on the restart of the county Hurling championships and are joined by Tom McGrath, Ken Hogan, Noel Dundon and Liam Hogan to preview all the weekends games.
We also talk with St. Michaels Chairman Ray Lonergan and Junior Football correspondent Barry Ryan ahead of St. Michaels’ FAI Junior Cup final game tomorrow.
Across The Line – 30th August 2019
