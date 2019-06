Join Stephen Gleeson for this weeks Across the Line.

In a busy week for Hurling with the Munster Senior Hurling Final around the corner, Stephen is joined by Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Liam Sheedy, we hear from the Limerick camp with the thoughts of Declan Hannon and Ciaran Carey. Tipp U20 manager Liam Cahill and PRO of the County Board Joe Bracken also have their say and we talk Camogie with Geraldine Kinane.