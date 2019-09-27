Across The Line – 27th September

On this weeks Across The Line, Shane is joined by Liam Hogan to preview the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Final, Noel Dundon to talk ahead of the Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Final and Francis Coughlan previews the West Tipperary Senior Hurling Final.

We also look ahead to the Quater-Finals in the County Senior Football Championships, the Quater-Finals in the County Ladies Football Championships and Semi-Finals in the Senior and Intermediate Camogie.

So listen along to Shane and his guests as they breakdown what to expect on a busy and action packed weekend here in the Premier County!