Across The Line – 26th July

On this weeks Across The Line, Shane Brophy previews the big match in Croke Park this Sunday between Tipperary and Wexford.

Shane will be joined by Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy and former players Paddy Stapleton and Declan Carr. We also get a Wexford perspective from Martin Storey.

We also talk with some of the Tipperary U20 team involved in winning the Muster Final earlier in the week.