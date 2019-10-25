Across The Line – 25th October

On this weeks Across The Line, Shane Brophy is joined by Tom McGrath and Martin Quinlivan to preview this weekends Football with Clonmel Commercials v Loughmore/Castleiney in action. Shane is also joined by Declan Browne and Anthony Shelly to look ahead to Moyle Rovers v JK Brackens.

We also cover James Barrys retirement from Inter-County Hurling and Templemore Ladies Football with Alan Kavanagh.