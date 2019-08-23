After an incredible win for the Senior hurlers, we’re back cheering for the Blue and Gold in an All-Ireland Final.
Shane Brophy is joined by Connor O’Brien and Ger Manley to preview the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final between Tipperary and Cork. We also hear insights from Liam Cahill, Michael Bevans and Jerome Cahill ahead of the game in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Across The Line – 23rd August
