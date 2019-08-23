Across The Line – 23rd August

After an incredible win for the Senior hurlers, we’re back cheering for the Blue and Gold in an All-Ireland Final.

Shane Brophy is joined by Connor O’Brien and Ger Manley to preview the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final between Tipperary and Cork. We also hear insights from Liam Cahill, Michael Bevans and Jerome Cahill ahead of the game in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.