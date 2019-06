On tonights show Stephen Gleeson looks ahead to Tipp v Limerick in the Munster hurling final with Liam Sheedy, Ed Donnelly and Ronan Maher, we look back on the very successful Cumann na mBunscol hurling and camogie finals in Thurles, we talk Road Bowling in Rosegreen and Geraldine looks ahead to Tipp v Cork in the All Ireland camogie championship!!