Another Friday evening and another Across the Line, Shane Brophy is joined this week by JJ Kennedy to preview the West Final, Liam Hogan to talk about the North Championship and Tom McGrath to look ahead to the Mid Championship.
To round things off we have Barry Ryan on the show to discuss the Junior Football scene in The Premier County.
Enjoy!
Across The Line – 20th September
