On this edition of Across The Line, we focus on the County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-finals;

Previewing Kiladangan V Nenagh Eire Og we have Liam Heffernan and Eamon Kelly

Previewing Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs we have John McGrath and Barney Naughnane.

Both games will be Live this weekend on Tipp FM.

Shane also talks about the Tipperary Senior Camogie Final, The O’Riain Cup and the Intermediate Hurling fixtures on this weekend.