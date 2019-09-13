Across The Line – 13th September

On the show this week Shane is previewing the Ladies Footballers Intermediate All-Ireland Final this weekend.

Hear the opinions of lots of the players and coaching staff ahead of this crucial game in Croke Park.

Shane also previews the Hurling South Final with Mullinahone taking on Carrick Swans, and their PRO’s Jackie Bolger and Colm O’ Sullivan look ahead to the game.

Finally, more football is covered with Shane Stapleton giving his views on the upcoming weekends action.