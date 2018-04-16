South Tipperary WIB meet once a month to network, share ideas and work experiences. Its a relaxed and supportive environment that’s dedicated to encourage and foster entrepreneurship amongst women in South Tipperary. The group is open to women running their own business, thinking about doing so, and women in employment.

South Tipperary Women in business gives women the opportunitry to build relationships with like-minded women, and to avail to training and mentorship.

There is a regular timetable of events and monthly guest speakers, invited to share their expertise in everything from marketing and PR, to taxation and time management!

If you would like to join or to learn more, call Ita Horan, Local Enterprise Office (LEO) – 052 6129466

