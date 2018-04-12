Nutrition by Laurann O’Reilly

Laurann O’Reilly knows about nutrition and how to feed your body. A Tipperary girl, from Grange, Clonmel, she has gained a wealth of knowledge of her chosen industry through years of education and working in numerous areas of the nutrition industry.

Laurann has an honours BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from the University of Nottingham and Masters in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin. She is also an Associate Nutritionist with the Nutrition Society London.

With a passion for nutrition and experience working in the Ireland and the UK. Laurann uses her knowledge and skills to help people achieve optimum health and assists in the prevention and treatment of nutritional related problems through means of nutritional consultations, health promotion and education.

She is a self confessed ‘nutrition nut’, but truly believes that the key to health comes from diet.

Laurann started her business in 2010, after returning from the UK. She noticed that there was a real need for nutrition experts with many underestimating the power of nutritional support in the treatment and prevention of many ailments.

She holds a wide range of experience and knowledge having worked in clinical and community care, food manufacture, clinical research, nutrition education and the roll out of national health promotion programmes for pre-school children.

Laurann also carries out one nutrition consultancy for those hoping to achieve a healthy lifestyle, performance nutrition with a keen interest in digestive health and develops personalised nutrition plans to suit each client’s individual needs.

In addition to this Laurann carries out nutrition talks and seminars in areas such as corporate health (for businesses hoping help improve staff health and productivity), within sports clubs (for those looking to adapt their nutrition to optimise athletic performance), within schools (educating on this core components of nutrition for healthy lifestyle) as well as public and private talks which can be specifically catered to the needs of the specific group.

Her main areas of Expertise include:

Weight Loss/ Gain

Performance Nutrition

Digestive Disorders

Food Intolerances

All of Laurann’s plans are a personalised and catered to each client’s specific nutritional needs and include a lifestyle, physical and nutritional analysis whilst also taking into consideration clients past and existing medical conditions and individual nutrition needs.

Laurann divides her time between Dublin/ Kildare and Clonmel, and will be very happy to help you!

For enquiries call 085 7337432 or email [email protected]