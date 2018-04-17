Geraldine Byrne – Mediskin

MEDISKIN is owned by Geraldine Byrne, and is a multi-award-winning skincare, laser and wellbeing clinic whose ethos is centred around providing the best possible care and treatment for all of their clients.

Geraldine opened her Nenagh based clinic in November 2014 and has seen the business grow rapidly to now having 10 employees with clients travelling from all over the country for treatments. MEDISKIN offer result-based treatments and products to help improve and correct any skin concerns clients may have.

MEDISKIN’s all female workforce is filled with a knowledge and love for all things skin.

The clinic and Geraldine have won several awards including Business Woman of the Year 2015 and 2016. In 2017, Geraldine was named Overall Winner in the County Enterprise Awards Tipperary.

Having worked in the industry for 14 years Geraldine has a passion for sourcing new products from around the world. She has set up a second company called ‘The Joneses’ distributing these products nationally and internationally to other salons and clinics.

As a clinic owner Geraldine saw a gap in the market. Many small salons could not afford to buy in to the big brands and in turn could not offer their customer’s quality treatments locally. Geraldine has developed her own range of skincare products.

‘The Joneses’ initial launch will be salon only products with consumer items becoming available in time.

Geraldine sees her business as a team of women on a mission to shake up the skincare market, by giving the Irish market exclusive access to amazing products from all over the world.

Her mission is to make people feel good about themselves.

‘We pride ourselves in MEDISKIN on providing the most up to date, evidence based and progressive treatments which are specially tailored to each client’s specific needs. We strive to provide excellent customer service from the minute you walk through our doors. The clinic has a warm, friendly and professional atmosphere where we believe in the holistic approach to treating all skin issues. Our clients have seen fantastic results in treating a range of issues from acne, rosacea, thread veins and psoriasis to unwanted hair growth and aging. We look forward to hopefully welcoming you to our clinic soon.’

067 64876 TO BOOK

14 KENYON ST., NENAGH

(above Hanlons Butchers and Nenagh Fruit & Veg on laneway)

www.mediskin.ie

FREE SKIN CONSULTATIONS MICRODERMABRASION DERMALUX LED PHOTOTHERAPY

LASER HAIR REMOVAL TINTING & THREADING RADIO FREQUENCY SKIN TIGHTENING

IPL SKIN REJUVENATION COLONIC IRRIGATION BESPOKE SPRAY TANNING

IPL THREAD VEIN REMOVAL MAKEUP APPLICATION LYCON ADVANCED WAXING

MEDICAL SKIN NEEDLING ENVIRON FACIALS SKIN PEELS

