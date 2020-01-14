Jola Nowosada – Personal Trainer/Gym Instructor and Nutrition Consultant at Xtreme CSC, Clonmel & Cahir

In 2013, Jola completed her Personal Training and Nutrition Course in Elite Fitness & Performance Academy in Blackrock. 2 months later she started working in The Health Club at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Co Meath and continued working there as a Personal Trainer/Gym instructor and Nutrition Consultant for almost 5 years. Jola has competed in numerous Bikini contents throughout her career and says this brought her invaluable experience in the industry

After moving to Clonmel almost 2 years ago, Jola now works at Xtreme CSC both in Clonmel and Cahir and says she absolutely loves her job.

Jola says her goal is to help as many people as possible achieve their fitness goals and help them understand that eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring and social events and treats can be added to daily life without having negative impact on their progress.

You can catch Jola at Xtreme CSC Clonmel and Cahir, or follow her on Instagram (@jolanowosada) from more information and of course inspiration…