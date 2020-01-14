Here’s a little bit about why with FRAN

I broadcast the daily current affairs show, Tipp Today, on Tipp FM while also working as a musician travelling throughout the country a number of nights a week. Along with that, I also co-present a weekly TV show on SKY. If that’s not enough I work as a session musician producing records.

As you can see I’m busy and because of this lifestyle my health, well-being and weight have all suffered greatly.

Running between the various commitments results in a diet of poor quality food, takeouts, sandwiches etc. and sugary drinks as a pick me up and don’t even start about my chocolate addiction……

I’m also of an age where this is my last opportunity to seriously try to turn things around.

I’m wishing me the best of luck because it won’t be easy.

Here goes…..