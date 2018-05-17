Things To Do This Weekend – 18th to 20th May

Here comes the weekend!

It’s really beginning to feel like the start of the summer season! The sunglasses, sun screen, trips to the beach, time to plan the summer holidays! Yay! Well, fingers crossed that the weather behaves itself..

Either way, there’s lots to keep us occupied in Tipperary….. and with a bit of imagination, the weather will be the furthest thing from your mind!

Want a bit of culture this weekend for the family? check out the local arts centres, libraries and museums! Here’s one……..

Kids On Stage present Peace Child

Saturday 19th May, 8pm & Sunday 20th May, 3pm

Nenagh Arts Centre

Set in the far off and mystical land of Mambica, Peace Child is the story of two opposing tribes with different lifestyles and traditions separated by a river and also by generations of animosity. There seems to be little hope of reconciliation.

See www.nenagharts.com for more!

And for the grown ups?

RnR – Ryan Sheridan and Ronan Nolan

Saturday 26th May

The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Ryan Sheridan and Ronan Nolan are a fast and furious, live acoustic act. Formed in Dublin, the two had already been playing together in a 4 piece band for Ryan’s celebrated solo career, but after numerous acoustic sets, it all started to make sense that acoustic was the direction, it was impressively energetic and it was only made for two. Only in 2016, when the opportunity presented itself to support Rodrigo Y Gabriel on their US tour, did Sheridan and Nolan get together to form the fast and furious live acoustic spectacle it is now.

With a headline tour now booked for the US, the acoustic duo are writing, rehearsing and perfecting the new touring show. This is indeed a spectacle; a dynamic, energetic, acoustic performance from two born entertainers.

Check out www.thesourceartscentre.ie for more!

Or what about..

BELLE VOCI

Summer Concert

with special guests… The Clonmel Rugby Club Choir

Friday 25th May @8pm

Hotel Minella, Clonmel

Belle Voci are an all-female choir based in Clonme, with a beautiful repertoire of traditional and popular music. This is their summer concert and they are delighted to have the Clonmel Rugby Club Choir as their special guests on the night!

Admission €15

And for a real artistic treat……

What Lies Beyond

Exhibition by the very talented artists …

Marine Kearney and Jacqueline Gartlan

Craft Granary, Cahir

Running until 16th June

Marine Comperatore Kearney (MCK) is influenced by women she has met from different cultures, and local landscapes. An autodidact, she is inspired by her Artist godmother Patricia Seraidarian and Hungarian artist Gabor Szytthia who now lives in the South of France close to where Marine’s parents live. Marine is now based in Clonmel.

Jacqueline Gartlan is a self-taught Irish artist, working primarily in oil on canvas. She is inspired by her love of the Irish landscape and seascape, and by the decrepit beauty of old doors, sheds and cottages. She has previously exhibited successfully in Clonmel, Cahir, Dungarvan and Naas, and has completed numerous commission pieces.

Together, these two friends bring art and colour to life…….

Call Craft Granary Art Gallery on 052 7441473

Heading out this weekend?

Bennigans Bar, Clonmel: TippFM’s Owen Lonergan is kicking off the weekend with Friday night Fever! – or check out THE SERVICE – live,on Saturday night – ska music of a generation – brilliant Cork based band with a national fan base!

Liam Dalys, Clonmel: SUPERSOUL MACHINE live on Saturday Night!

The Stand, Roscrea have a full weekend of music lined up with PURPLE on Saturday night and EOIN HARRIS on Sunday night!

The Brian Boru, Cashel are host to ZIMMERMAN on Saturday Night

How about the simple things in life this weekend? Try these for size!

Have a water fight ( balloons and pistols optional!)

Go Bowling! – Hot Shots, Clonmel has great family deals!

Take a trip to the movies – kids clubs from 12 every weekend for discounted rates..

Make a movie with the kids on your phone!

Put on a play – thats what your living room curtains are for!

Backstage is behind the couch!

Create a masterpiece – bring a big plain sheet into the garden and use our hands, feet brushes and whatever else you can find to dip in paint…..ta da!

Take a hike in the woods or up the mountain – we are in the best county in Ireland for this !

Bake! Cookies, cake, pancakes – or create your own signature pizza!

Take a flask and sandwiches, some crisps and fruit – just like our parents did, and go for a picnic – whether its on the bonnet of the car ( or in the car if its raining) or at a bench outdoors, its one of those things that gives you great memories!

Fly a kite!

And as the song goes – wear sunscreen! Have a great weekend!