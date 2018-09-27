Ryans Cleaning is a real Irish business success story. Set up in 1985 by husband and wife duo Pat and Philomena Ryan, this Thurles based family business has grown remarkably over 30 years.

The company’s focus was initially to provide a professional cleaning service to the business community in Tipperary. Soon, the business took on an events cleaning focus after a successful cleaning operation rolled out for the famous Féile events in Thurles in the early 1990’s. From there relationships have been built throughout the industry and they have successfully completed the cleaning operations at some of the largest and most high-profile events Ireland and the UK has ever seen.

2005 saw the first transition across the water to the UK, V Festival was their first UK event and they continued to service this event 12 years later. This year the V Festival was replaced by the RiZE Festival and Ryans Cleaning also serviced this event. Ryans Cleaning are major players in the UK events industry and in 2012 this Irish company were even chosen to be the sole contractor for the Queens Jubilee at Hyde Park.

Ryans Cleaning is now Ireland’s and the UK’s premier event cleaning company. The business specialises in large event clean-ups such as music festivals, race meetings, sports events and all large indoor and outdoor events and venues. The Directors of the company have over 30 years’ experience in the cleaning industry prior to setting up this business. Together they have consistently moved ahead of the times, setting industry trends and championing a green revolution in the events and entertainment industry. They exhibit experience, competence and the extraordinary ability to grow an environmentally conscious business approach in all activities in a very competitive marketplace.

They are one of the major employers in the Thurles area with a total workforce of around 50 people. Ryans Cleaning source all of its consumables, materials, machinery and equipment locally where possible. Pat Ryan, CEO who has been a lifelong Tipperary resident is a firm believer in keeping investment in the local community where Ryans Cleaning also supports local charities annually.

Ryans Cleaning are a real positive news story for Tipperary and they are delighted to be shortlisted as finalists for the 2018 County Tipperary Business Awards.