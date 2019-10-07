Mental Health Ireland will be celebrating Mental Health Week from the 7th – 11th October 2019.

World Mental Health Day takes place on the 10th October and this years theme is ‘Suicide Prevention’, as set by the World Federation for Mental Health. Below are little “tipps” that make a difference.

There’s only 1 You

We are all different and unique in our own way. We have different talents and ways of expressing ourselves. Treat yourself with kindness, don’t be hard on yourself.

Embracing who you are rather than feeling you have to fit in, it will lead you to discover new friends, opportunities and options. “Remember, everyone else is taken, so be yourself, there will only ever be one you”.

Get Active

Something as simple as a walk is proven to have a positive impact on your mood. Any form of physical exercise will help to lift your spirits. When you exercise, endorphins (feel good chemicals) are released in the brain, leading to an overall more positive mood. Exercise can also lead to a boost in self-esteem and self-confidence.

Talking is Good

It’s quite normal to feel stressed at times, and it’s also ok to feel down, but “a problem shared is a problem halved” You will be surprised by how many people feel the same as you do.

Talk to friends, family or any of the organisations that are there to listen. Talking, helps to put things into perspective that may be troubling you and expressing your feelings to someone relieves anxiety and will help you feel a lot better.

Sleep

It is not possible to function properly without enough sleep. Lack of sleep every night can lead to fatigue, trouble concentrating, and irritability, which are all troublesome if you are trying to maintain a positive mental health.

Try to get into good patterns, by going to bed and getting up at set times (even weekends) Avoid stimulants like caffeine, as well as heavy meals in the evening. Keep your phone and all digital gadgets out of the bedroom (or at least turn them off) Rather than watching tv in the bedroom, pick up a book. You would be amazed how it helps to relax your mind and encourage sleep.

Eating & Drinking

Food plays a huge part in our moods. Eating a balanced diet is vital to helping maintain a positive mental attitude. Keep hydrated with water (not fizzy drinks). Dehydration can lead to feeling tired and memory loss. Fruit and vegetables are the best source of minerals and vitamins and the greener the vegetable the more packed full of nutrients they are.

You need to have three balanced meals a day. Skipping meals will only lead to irritability and while it’s ok to have some treats, the real secret is everything in moderation. This includes alcohol, which can have a real effect on our moods. See Alcohol facts for more info.

Look Out for Others

Lending an ear to someone else in trouble, or catching up with someone who seems distant, or a bit off can change their day, or their lives. Again, you don’t have to fix anything for them – just listening is a huge help.

Caring for others doesn’t always necessarily mean your friends and family but it could also mean spending time volunteering and helping those in need or taking care of a pet. Caring for others not only helps put our problems in perspective, it also helps us feel better about ourselves because we are spending time helping others.

Useful Numbers

Living links Phone: 087 9693021

Pieta House Freephone:1800 247 247 for your nearest pieta house.

Samaritans Freephone: 116 123

Childline Freephone: 1800-666666