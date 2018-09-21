Foyles Styles Salon Main St. Carrick On Suir

Foyles Styles in Carrick on Suir is owned by Lyndsey Foyle, a qualified beautician who, at just 27, has carved out a niche in the local beauty industry, promoting a sense of ease and comfort to every client as they come through the door. Since opening the salon on 9th December 2017, the business has grown to now employ 2 further staff members and there are plans to extend their beauty offering to message.

Lyndsey’s clients are not treated as only clients; they are treated like friends! They not only come for their treatments; its a whole experience once you walk through the door.

In todays busy world of trying to look good and feel good while balancing a hectic lifestyle, it is so important to take time out for yourself every now and then and there is nothing more satisfying than looking good!

Lyndsey is a breath of fresh air! A down to earth girl with a passion for her work, providing high end services at an affordable price: ‘With over nine years experience in the industry I feel I have come up with a salon that suits all walks of life for all budgets. We do not specialize in just one aspect of the industry…… we provide a broad range of services, and all to a high standard.

As the seasons are changing and Christmas parties are looming in the not too distant weeks, thoughts are turning, appallingly to our dull skin and hair, burgeoning waistlines, and less-than-fun mindset!

But a visit to Foyles Salon will help bring your Mojo back – and isn’t that the best thing you can do for yourself when life gets you down ladies ?

Services range from makeup, tanning, hairstyling and hair braiding, to shellac manicures and pedicures and all aspects of waxing inc advance waxing (proving highly popular!).

To make your eyes pop at the party, there’s tinting,a lash lift and even lash botox!

The lash lift lengthens the curl and color of your lashes with a lash botox treatment mask!

This nourishing mask fills the natural lashes with keratin to make them smoother,thicker and fuller.

The serum contains an improved formula with a long-lasting effect of up to 6 to 8 weeks – with no maintenance or special care needed – and no injections!

In November Foyles Styles will be a launching a new massage and facial room to really indulge and revive your weary body and mind. There will be lots of Winter Warmer packages to choose from!

They say that beauty starts from within but it so important to not lose sight of how great it feels to look great!

Other services by Lyndsey:

Pamper parties for kids teenagers and adults on request.

Wedding hair and makeup – call for appointment

Look out for details of Kids Unicorn Braids Day over Halloween Holidays! Check out facebook for more details!